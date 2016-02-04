“NO IMMEDIATE FEEDBACK” during Solo Round only compounds the fact that none of these children have slept in days. A former Miss Alaska moans in the corner, steeped in fear and a fresh case of laryngitis. But you know what? This is it, kids. This is war, so Malie Delgado sings “Stitches” anyway. We’ve loved her before, but tonight there’s no “there” there. J.Lo knows that feeling — “when you go up and…” “Just… air,” Harry Connick Jr. chimes in. He’s known about air for years. Soon all the air will escape, all the sounds, all the hipster scarves, and then? Nothing.



Tensions rise as the judges hover over grids of the teens, peering closely to see whose faces are the hottest. Meanwhile, producers separate the trembling herd into three rooms and Solo Round becomes what it was always meant to be: an all-out slasher movie. “I’m nervous to hear any screams,” a blonde girl whispers to another nearby. They’re cannon fodder, of course — it’s a no for Room 2. “If we got nickels for every time someone told us no, we’d have a ton of nickels,” Harry assures the dejected swamp of humanity. The teens blink back at him, sleepy and hollow. What’s a nickel?



Other highlights:



Jennifer Lopez eats a mango: “It’s all I get for the whole day!”



Cher look-alike Stephany Negrete, whom J.Lo supports because — why else? She can walk in heels. They have heel classes, you know. (Keith Urban knows.)



MacKenzie Bourg, a much younger, much shorter John Mayer with glasses. This guy is 23, but for the sake of clarity, let’s just say he’s 15 because they all look 15 and most of them are 15. His original song “Roses” includes the line, “Life is a lie and it goes so fast / Reach out and grab it while supplies last.” Kid’s got soul; I stand corrected. “It’s like the lost Ed Sheeran track,” marvels Keith, fully onboard. Keith only likes the guitar players.



Wheezy Miss Alaska, the most mature 21-year-old in the world, gives up her chosen song — “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts — to 15-year-old Tristan McIntosh, who didn’t understand the rules of the poster board and is in the throes of a meltdown because that’s the song she was told she could sing to her military mom, a radiant recurring audience member who’s returned from active duty in Kuwait. Tristan’s voice is beautiful, but what happens when she has to emote about something other than a parent?



