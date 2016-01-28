Two of our favorite costume dramas are having a costume drama.
It all started when Downton Abbey historical expert Alastair Bruce took to social media to point out a wardrobe error in the first episode of War & Peace. It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment for most viewers, but this history buff and royal-watcher couldn't resist calling it out.
Watching @bbc #warandpeace French-hating Russian aristo wearing Napoleon's Legion d'Honeur #baffling @MuseeLegiondh pic.twitter.com/pBoMy0VY7p— Alastair Bruce (@AlastairBruce_) January 24, 2016
@ChrisBalster @BBC If wearer is escaped Fr aristo in Russia(suggested)he shld have Bourbon Order of the Holy Spirit pic.twitter.com/MzwfqTlAnV— Alastair Bruce (@AlastairBruce_) January 24, 2016
Bruce's argument is that an aristocrat who fled France wouldn't have been wearing a Napoleon-bestowed medal in Russia, especially considering Russian troops were joining Austria in the fight against the general.
Other royal commentators piled on the criticism.
Beeb accuracy is a thing of the past - as long as it looks pretty does it matter. Not only #baffling but #sloppy https://t.co/1t8SQ51hn7— Dickie Arbiter (@RoyalDickie) January 25, 2016
Edward Gibbon, costume designer for War & Peace, has yet to fire back. We'd be careful, though. Downton Abbey may have the Dowager Countess' withering looks, but the Tolstoy crew has got sabres and muskets. Tread carefully.
