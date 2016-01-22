Gina Rodriguez plays a mom on her TV show Jane The Virgin, but she definitely wouldn't mind being one in real life too.



Rodriguez told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show this week that she's gone a little baby crazy thanks to her newborn co-star.



“I feel like they bring the baby up to me and my ovaries are like, ‘Ahhhh, come here baby!’" Rodriguez said of the baby that plays her son Mateo on the show.



The 31-year-old actress doesn't even mind when the baby cries — mostly because that's when they give her another non-crying baby.



"They don’t cry on the set,” she explained. “It’s like perfect. As soon as one cries they take it away from me and the other one comes in," joking, "That's what happens in real life, right? No?"



As baby crazy as Rodriguez admits she is, there is one thing holding her back. "I want one. So bad. I do, but I don’t want the whole process," she said. "I just want one to arrive like the stork conversation, right?"



It's the reason why Rodriguez says she may adopt a child one day, but doesn't give a timeline, simply saying, "I just might do that."



Jane The Virgin returns with its winter premiere Monday, Jan. 25.

