How Can I Watch It?



The answer to that is stranger than you might think. TBS began broadcasting the first season of the show, which consists of 10 30-minute episodes, for 25 hours straight starting at 9 p.m. on January 17. "You can watch it all in one sitting if you were really feeling ambitious — or not ambitious at all, actually, I might say," Jones notes. "I do feel like they get better as you watch them more." Angie Tribeca viewers benefit from paying close attention — that even applies to Jones. "There are so many jokes that there's some stuff that I still even discover," she says. "Sometimes I won't get a joke until the day that I'm filming it. Don't tell anybody." I can attest that the show gets funnier as it goes, once you get into the rhythm of the silliness.



The marathon won't be the end of Tribeca, though. Starting on January 25, TBS will air the episodes weekly. A second season will air later in 2016.



