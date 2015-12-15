The cast of Grease: Live is getting closer and closer to its long-awaited musical performance on Fox on January 31. The reimagined portrayal of the 1978 classic will no doubt evoke feelings of nostalgia along with a scores of at-home sing-alongs. And other than the legendary carnival dance routine at the end of the movie, the Pink Ladies singing "Sandra Dee" is now at the top of our most anticipated moments. Vanessa Hudgens, who's taking on the part of Rizzo, just shared a behind-the-scenes photo, and the ladies look like they're having a blast.
In the original Grease movie, the Pink Ladies prance around a bedroom, wearing blonde wigs from Frenchy's beauty school (pre-drop out, of course) making fun of new girl Sandy. While we can't wait to see the new star-studded cast in action, this will have to tide us over for now.
In the picture, posted on Twitter and Instagram, Hudgens poses in with cast members Carly Rae Jepsen, who's playing Frenchy, and Kether Donohue, stepping in as Jan. We look forward seeimg more sneak peeks of what's to come when the show finally hits the air. And — if they're taking requests — a little "Summer Nights" preview would be nice.
