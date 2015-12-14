Channing Tatum Channels Beyoncé In One Glorious GIF

Lip Sync Battle is coming back for a second season. And a new clip released today proves there are a lot of reasons to be excited. Chief among them — Channing Tatum's powerful yet graceful thighs. More specifically, his thighs channeling Beyoncé. Tatum, wearing a lovely wig, will be shaking his butt to "Run the World" this season. He'll also be battling his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum. It seems clear from this GIF (courtesy of Variety), however, that Mr. Tatum has already won. Lip Sync Battle, season two will be hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen, and is set to premiere on January 7.
Advertisement