It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And not just because, durrr, it IS going to be Christmas this week. But more like because some truly traditional cosmic forces are blowing into town. On Monday, the sun beams into “big poppa” Capricorn (the zodiac’s provider sign) for a month, igniting the Santa Effect. We’ll all feel that spirit of benevolence take hold. Look around: Is there an elderly person who would love a visitor? A wallflower at the party who’d secretly die to be invited to join for a cup of cheer? Follow those instincts and be inclusive. These small acts of kindness can light people up like the Rockefeller Center tree. Just don’t forget that charity starts in the home!
Friday — Christmas Day — comes jingling in with a family friendly full moon in Cancer. This supermoon will supersize sentimentality, especially for the ones we adore. Give inner-circle members priority over random acquaintances near the weekend. The warm-fuzzy vibes will be fierce!
