We're so excited! We're so excited! We're so... Yep, excited actually covers it.
Elizabeth Berkley — a.k.a. Jessie Spano, a.k.a. our favorite neurotic high school student with a heart of gold — is joining the New Girl cast this coming season. So far, she's only set to appear in one episode. (But we're keeping our fingers crossed that the writers will reconsider.) Berkley will play Becky Cavatappi, Jess's boss and the principal at Coolidge Middle School.
It makes perfect sense that Berkley is headed back to the small screen as an academic administrator. Mr. Belding would be proud.
Additionally, while Jess is sequestered on jury duty (and while Zooey Deschanel was away on maternity leave) another actress is taking over her room in the loft: Megan Fox. We're sure that's going to stir up trouble — in the best way possible.
New Girl returns to Fox on January 5.
OPENER IMAGE: Courtesy of Fox.
