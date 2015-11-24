This January, Sesame Street, the show that taught you sharing, spelling, and introduced you to whatever these delightful things are, will start its 46th season. This will also be the series' first season on HBO. And it promises to be an exciting year for TV's most educational street.
The show's makeover is pretty extensive, with a new running time (30 minutes instead of an hour) and a new take on the theme song. But one thing that isn't changing is Sesame Street's impressive roster of guest stars. Pharrell, Gwen Stefani, Sara Bareilles, Nick Jonas, and 5th Harmony will all appear on the show this season to impart some musical wisdom. Another big piece of news — Big Bird is getting a new nest. He's totally earned a little home renovation
And if the preschooler in your life doesn't have HBO (or, let's be real, if you're looking for a little "Sunny Days" comfort on a sick day), the show will continue to air on PBS, though the new episodes won't be coming to the Public Broadcasting Service until next fall. Sesame Street's new season premieres on HBO January 16.
