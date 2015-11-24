Lane Toran is a 33-year-old actor who voiced Arnold on the beloved Nickelodeon show Hey Arnold! And as Samantha Escobar shared on Twitter, he's become a very attractive man. But Hey Arnold! wasn't Toran's only gig in the '90s. He also played Lucy's oddly hippie boyfriend on 7th Heaven.
Yep, under that impressive beard is Rod, a character once mocked, ironically, for his extremely wispy moustache. Rod goes on to become Lucy's ex, then her father's mentee, delivering a very trippy sermon with fellow ex Jimmy Moon.
Toran also did some voice acting for The Rugrats: All Growed Up and Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, as well as voicing King Bob on Recess. And just this year, he appeared on Nashville and the USA drama Satisfaction. No word on whether he'll reprise he voice acting role in the upcoming Hey Arnold! TV movie.
Correction: An earlier version of this story credited BuzzFeed, but it was Samantha Escobar who first pointed out the Hey Arnold! actor is "ridiculously hot now."
Opener Photo: Snap Stills/REX Shutterstock.
