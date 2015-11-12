Back on the rooftop in lower Manhattan, Samantha meets her fellow designers. They include Zachary, whose skill and exuberance recalls first-look Siriano; Peytie, the bohemian beach girl who embodies '70s-era Goldie Hawn; and Jaxson, who feeds cows on his family’s Kansas farm by day and dreams up pleather minidresses for, as he says, “badass women,” in his free time. They take in the scenery, admire each other’s sense of style, and make small talk as teenagers without cell phones are forced to do (noticeably no one has a smartphone, which I’m certain was intentional). When Gunn and Davis arrive, the group of budding sophisticates turns into a fan mob, jumping up and down and cupping their flushed cheeks in their hands. These are the kids who actually got the golden ticket to realize their dreams and be temporarily adopted by Gunn, and they’re ecstatic. Seconds later, Gunn smiles, then announces that their first challenge begins “right now.” He's met with a sea of wide eyes, full of fear and uncertainty. It makes you want to yell at the TV, “Go!”



After a fast-paced run through Mood to grab fabric — neoprene and shimmer are big — hours sweating over their Brother sewing machines, and more than one emotional meltdown (expertly calmed by Gunn, whose intellispeak is effectively giving these youngsters a vocabulary lesson), the kid designers present their first runway show. Samantha wins. Her edgy-chic streetwear separates perfectly capture the inspiration for the challenge: her own birthplace of New York City, which she’s probably seen more of on this show than she has in her lifetime.



Oh, the places they’ll go.





