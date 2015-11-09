Shonda Rhimes Lost Over 100 Pounds For The Best Reason

Shonda Rhimes is promoting her book, Year of Yes, over 100 pounds lighter. But Rhimes didn't drop the weight to fit into a certain dress size; she explained on The Ellen Degeneres Show that the more she accomplished with her "say yes" plan, the more she realized weight loss was an achievable goal. Rhimes adds that "the more fears I conquered, the more I felt like, I can do this, too — or I can do that, too...And so, yeah, I lost weight."
She describes the moment when she knew weight loss was a goal she wanted to add to her to-do list: when she couldn't buckle the seat belt on a plane. She admits she decided to stay silent and hope for a smooth ride rather than ask for a seat-belt extender.
Rhimes is quick to clarify that her slimmer figure isn't the result of fashion magazines finally succeeding in shaming her into a certain shape. She says, "I'm super feminist, and I'm like, everybody should be whatever shape they want to be, and how dare anybody tell anybody anything. But then I felt like, I'm going to fall over, because I don't feel good." She also expresses a desire to stay healthy for her three children.
Of course, Rhimes knows feminists support women of every body type. So if she feels healthier and happier having lost weight, then this seems like the perfect shape for her.
Opener Image: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
