Justin Timberlake and Fall Out Boy weren't the only ones embracing their country side last night.
In honor of the CMAs, Jimmy Kimmel invited country music's biggest stars over for a Southern-fried edition of "Mean Tweets." How could they possibly refuse?
Willie Nelson, Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Kacey Musgraves, and Brad Paisley were among those reading aloud harsh insults aimed at them. Underwood got slammed for being "dull," Darius Rucker was told he "sucks ass," and Tim McGraw was compared unfavorably to a sex device.
"Tim McGraw's new song is more embarrassing than your mom finding your penis pump," McGraw read aloud.
His response? "Reggie, you need to move out, man."
Watch below to see Nashville's finest take on some brutal comments. We're pretty partial to the hot dog bun one.
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
