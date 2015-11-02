It seems like only yesterday Mischa Barton was just a teenager hanging out in The O.C. But in her latest movie, she's playing a mom. Yes, Marissa Cooper is officially all grown up.



According to a press release, Barton is starring in the straight-to-VOD/DVD release Operator as an emergency dispatcher whose young daughter (whom she had with her estranged husband — who just so happens to be a senior police officer) is kidnapped. And what the kidnapper (played by Ving Rhames) wants Barton's character to do will leave many others in peril. This forces her to make the tough decision: Save her daughter or save the city? Sounds like Barton's getting a chance to take on her greatest foe since Oliver Trask.



From the looks of the trailer, Barton spends most of the movie on the phone, but she does get to say the kick-ass line, "You're going to be very sorry you ever dialed 911!"

