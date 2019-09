The Devil’s Night Soiree is the new Halloween. Should you be lucky enough to be invited — instead of dragged here to die — behold the most horrifying people in the world having fun times with friends! “We’re the Mount Rushmore of murder,” James March (Evan Peters) proudly announces at the exclusive dinner party for the ghosts of serial killers who learned from the best: March himself.He’s a genius, you see, “like Galileo or Peter Frampton.” No one can argue with that, so please, by all means, fetishize away.In the grand tradition of the Hotel Cortez , what isn’t possible becomes possible. Los Angeles-based Night Stalker Richard Ramirez will flash his Satanic tattoos every so often to keep everyone alert. John Wayne Gacy (John Carroll Lynch, who knows a thing or two about playing twisted clowns from AHS: Freak Show) will casually advise on how to have a “really terrific rec room” in your home. The Zodiac Killer will show up late and skulk in the corner, as unknowable as ever. Quiet cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer (Seth Gabel) does NOT do salad, so kindly hurry up and bring out the main course, so he can take a power tool to a young man’s skull. And Aileen Wuornos (Lily Rabe) will get all up in your face and dance around — only after her best attempt to seduce and kill you, of course. It’s all just another day at the home office when you’re Detective Wes Bentley.