“Johnny Depp likes my paintings,” Gacy said after March proclaimed this group “the definition of American success.”



Much of “Devil’s Night” was spent on Detective Wes Bentley realizing that — no. Yes? NO. YES! — most of the people he encounters at hotel sweet home are, in fact, already dead. The hot tip comes from a trickle of real blood (but is anything real?) seeping through the ceiling of his master murder suite, as just upstairs the ghost of Hazel Evers (Mare Winningham) attempts in vain to scrub out the sins of her past. Our killer detective connects her son Albert’s 1925 abduction to the Wineville chicken coop murders on his work computer. It suddenly dawns on him: How is a woman that old still brilliantly red-haired and washing blood out of sheets today? But whatever. He’ll worry about that later. It’s just so rare to find a friend who shares your own experience: “like you’re living in a walking nightmare.”



The detective promptly gets drunk at the Liz Taylor Lounge instead of getting the hell out of that insane hotel for good. And when Lily Rabe dances in to Natalie Merchant’s “Carnival” (the song Aileen Wuornos requested at her own funeral), it’s tough not to be turned on. A personalized invitation and a free tux on his bed for the soiree? Yeah, sure, why not? The detective is IN.



