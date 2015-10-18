The Olsen twins may not be returning for Netflix’s Full House revival, Fuller House, but it looks like another set of multi-talented siblings will be gracing the set. Dancing With the Stars' Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy will guest star on the highly anticipated series, US Weekly reports.
The brothers Chmerkovskiy will appear as dancers who are the love interests of sisters Stephanie and D.J. Tanner, played by Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure, respectively, in one episode. Val will be playing Sweetin’s love interest, while Maks will attempt to romance Cameron Bure in a storyline that involves them all dancing together at a club.
In August, Cameron Bure, who made it to the final three on Dancing with the Stars in 2014, posted a video of herself dancing with Val on Instagram, leading many fans to think she may be returning to the reality show for a DWTS All Star episode. Now, we're thinking D.J. just might be recreating the famous lift from Dirty Dancing with her guest paramour, instead.
The brothers Chmerkovskiy will appear as dancers who are the love interests of sisters Stephanie and D.J. Tanner, played by Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure, respectively, in one episode. Val will be playing Sweetin’s love interest, while Maks will attempt to romance Cameron Bure in a storyline that involves them all dancing together at a club.
In August, Cameron Bure, who made it to the final three on Dancing with the Stars in 2014, posted a video of herself dancing with Val on Instagram, leading many fans to think she may be returning to the reality show for a DWTS All Star episode. Now, we're thinking D.J. just might be recreating the famous lift from Dirty Dancing with her guest paramour, instead.
Either way, this leaves us with one crucial question: What does this mean for the return of D.J.'s high school boyfriend, Steve?
Advertisement