“Hi Mommy.” Aggggghhhhh!



“I had so much fiber in my diet, I shit my pants at school.” Donovan and Iris (Kathy Bates) fight at length re: what a terrible mother she’s been, but the only specifics we actually get are that she left his deadbeat dad and joined an insane vegetarian cult. Security and nutrition?! GTFO, mom. “Kill yourself,” Donovan seethes before heading out to gulp the tainted blood of other hot homeless weirdos. ”I don’t know who I am if I’m not your mother,” Iris blinked and wept. Ugh, what misery. Kathy Bates confirms her own death wish, and luckily that’s exactly Sarah Paulson semi-lives for. Hypodermic Sally is all in to murder Iris — as long as she has no unfinished business in the hotel. “Don’t haunt my hallways, bitch.” At the last minute, “Dono” returns to bring his suffocated mom back to life via the ancient blood virus. Nooooooooooo!



“I’ll call you later. By the way, you’re hard.” So purred the Countess to the hotel’s new owner, Will Drake. He’s never gotten it up for a woman before, but honey, Lady Gaga can turn any man straight (into a vampire). The Countess refuses to let her new boy toy Tristan kill Will before she marries him and takes all his money. Really? That’s her motive? She’s a fashion vampire in a penthouse with access to blood babies and endless weaves.

