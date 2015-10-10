You Can Watch Free Movies On A New YouTube Channel

We're totally buggin' right now, because Paramount Pictures just launched a YouTube channel where you can watch movies, like Clueless, for free. Yes, free.
The "Paramount Vault" will now give fans a chance to stream hundreds of the studio's films, ranging from drama to comedy to sci-fi — in their entirety.
While Alt Press points out that many of the films available are not "classic" Paramount films — a.k.a. the ones that were the top earners — the lineup is a nice array of current classics, from Grease to Titanic. And again, it's all free. No membership fee required.
“The channel gives fans the opportunity to discover and watch titles that may not be readily available anywhere else, and because of the vast richness of our library, we can regularly change and update the selections,” Amy Reinhard, president of Paramount’s worldwide television and home media acquisitions department, said in a statement.
Even better for all those bad movie lovers out there, the channel does include some of Paramount's less-than-stellar reviewed films (1987's Masters Of The Universe and films starring Chuck Norris) and cheesy films, like Top Gun. Certainly more than enough for a bad movie marathon.
If you weren't already excited, this video highlighting just how many movies you'll now be able to watch for free will definitely get you there.
