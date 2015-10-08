Sally has plenty of character on her own — Paulson channelled former AHS star Jessica Lange in the premiere, especially while tilting her head and smoking cigarettes — but she’s also the human-shaped sideshow to something called The Addiction Demon, a tall thin figure who wears a strap-on drill-bit dildo to overcompensate for his skin being wrapped in plastic or wax or brain matter or who even knows what. Glam-boy junkie Gabriel (Max Greenfield) had the weirdest and most brutal rape scene witnessed on television and Sally very knowingly drifted in to gently lure him out of the pain. All he needed to do was whisper that he loved her.



Later, Gabriel awakened in a silent scream under the bed in Room 64 (which seems important enough to be a character), but it might have just been his lurking spirit. Strange things tend to happen in the hotel during the extended lull between 2:24 and 2:25 a.m. That’s when L.A. homicide detective John Lowe (Wes Bentley) rose from the same bed to follow a cherub-vision of what looked exactly like his missing son, Holden, down the hallway. It’s also when ill-fated Swedish tourist Vendela found two similar white-blond little monsters sucking the blood from her friend in their bathroom. But these are no mere visions. They are a collective of real, sugar-spun children, whom the Countess has been sequestering for at least five years in the Cortez’s only brightly lit room: a high-tech wonderland featuring floor-to-ceiling retro video games and colorful candy dispensers. What?! That seems like its own show!

