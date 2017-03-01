Story from Living

Bride's Favorite Wedding Photo Is Actually Terrifying

Tanya Edwards
This story was originally published April 26, 2015.

This is just weird. A newlywed man shared a beautiful wedding photo on IMGUR with the caption, "Me and my wife's favorite wedding photo... Until we saw what was between us... We still don't know who it was."

Take a close look at the happy couple. The ear-to-ear smiles. Their faces are literally glowing with joy. Everyone should feel like this on their wedding day. But, if you look closer, someone or something is creep, creep, creeping up behind them. Yikes!

Who — or what?! — is behind them? We're going with hobgoblin. Or maybe it's an actual troll. Sorry, happy couple, looks like you got trolled in your wedding photo.

PHOTO: IMGUR
