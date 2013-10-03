Photo: Courtesy of Bravo.
Blame it on the myriad of amazing restaurants at our fingertips, but Chicagoans sure do love their food. So, shows like Top Chef are no doubt on the top of our DVR list. Last night was the premier of season 11, which had us watching for more important reasons than seeing what the first quick-fire challenge was. Two of the Windy City's very own are competing for the title, and thankfully, neither one was eliminated on the first episode — though there was a close call!
But, because there's only so much you can learn about the budding talent on the show in between
nail-biting judging sessions, the RedEye did a fun Q&A with Carlos Gaytan (executive chef/owner of Mexique) and Aaron Cuschieri, executive chef of Slurping Turtle. We loved learning what Gaytan likes to eat once he gets off of work (hint: It's not his own cooking), as well as the words of wisdom Takashi Yagihashi (who competed on Top Chef Masters) gave Cuschieri before he went on the show. Hungry for more? Click here to read the entire piece at the RedEye.
