Blame it on the myriad of amazing restaurants at our fingertips, but Chicagoans sure do love their food. So, shows like Top Chef are no doubt on the top of our DVR list. Last night was the premier of season 11, which had us watching for more important reasons than seeing what the first quick-fire challenge was. Two of the Windy City's very own are competing for the title, and thankfully, neither one was eliminated on the first episode — though there was a close call!