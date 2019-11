So, what happens if you slip up and eat a little too much, a little too late? The best way to recover, according to Shapiro, is to fit in a workout before eating anything the next morning, which will burn the sugar stores in your liver from the previous night's meal. And to make sure that you're prepared next time, Slayton recommends nipping the junk food temptation in the bud. "If we're talking post-drinking munchies,. A bowl of cherries, which contain the sleep hormone melatonin, something crunchy like Mary's Gone Crackers , or some cacao nibs will be way better for you than anything you will grab on your way home."