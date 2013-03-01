Nothing says spring like the perfect new blouse — even if it's not technically spring yet. If you’re in the market for a few tailored additions to your wardrobe, make your way to Wink and take your pick of new merchandise from Equipment. These silky-soft options are some of the most timeless tops around, but the trunk show only lasts through Sunday. The sweetest part of the deal? Wink is offering a 20% discount on denim purchases, so you can snag some new skinnies to complete your look. Magnifique, non?
Photo: Courtesy of Equipment
Advertisement