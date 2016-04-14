Where does one start with Zendaya Coleman? Singer, actress, spokesperson, designer...you'd think she has more hours in the day than Beyoncé herself. And at just 19 years old, she's already kicking ass on red carpets left and right. She's the chick who takes a trend, makes it her own, and sets a completely new one at the same time — which is definitely no easy feat.
Much like all great things in the world, her style can't be defined. But you already knew that, since you probably keep up with her on Instagram like it's your job. We're right there with you. We've documented evidence of Zendaya's slaying fashion talents in the slideshow ahead so you don't miss a beat. Or a shoe, or a PVC crystal-encrusted mini-skirt...or whatever else she's rocked like nobody else can.
