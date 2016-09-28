Summer's over but the party doesn't have to end yet. Enter stage left Sofie Fatouretchi, one of our favourite DJs and music makers who we can always count on to keep the positive vibes coming with her party-popping mixes and inspired sets. Born in Palo Alto, the 25-year-old classically trained musician (she's been playing the violin since she was four FYI) went to high school in Vienna, but her career in music really kicked off when she started interning at Stones Throw Records, an American independent music label based in Los Angeles, and subsequently got a job.
Fast forward to now and she has her own monthly radio show on NTS, playing hazy beats, psych, funk, dusty grooves and rare tape rap and also has a creative director role at Boiler Room under her belt. We caught up with Sofie to talk music, Miu Miu mules and where to find her on a Sunday morning.
Click on to step into Sofie's world...
