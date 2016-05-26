If diamonds are a girl's best friend, then Maria Nilsdotter has to rank as your number one bestie. The Swedish jeweller is quite firmly putting a ring on it with her new-Gothic style chunky rings, spiked bangles and heavy-metal geometric designs. Plus she hand makes all of her creations from precious metals, stones and pearls.
Nilsdotter graduated from Central St Martins in 2007, and quickly made an impact on the jewellery scene, garnering a celebrity fanbase – FYI Daisy Lowe and Bat For Lashes' Natasha Khan (our two longest-burning girl crushes) are fans.
It's not just Maria's jewellery that caught our magpie eyes, her ultra chic style did too. Besides her ornately-covered ears and hands (all her own designs of course) we're very much into her pared back Scandi-cool. Think oversized jackets, heaps of denim and a fabulous heavy boot collection. It's time to get better acquainted…
