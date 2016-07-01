Meet Genevieve Garner, daughter to Sarah Doukas, agent-extraordinaire and founder of the UK's biggest model agency, Storm. Gen, has evidently inherited the family eye having scouted some of fashion's favourite emergent faces from Cara Delevingne to Alewya Demmisse and Agnes Nieske. In short, if you've got Gen's backing you're most likely Britain's next top model.
With entrepreneurial parents to set the bar, Gen was interning every summer from aged 16. She established her first youth culture magazine at 18 whilst doing her A Levels and cut her teeth working for some of the UK's most revered stylists, publications and designers. Gen, herself is a model, but now only really "models" for mates on the side, and, quite frankly, is so much more than a perfectly symmetrical face. She works both as a stylist and as a creative consultant. In fact, come October she'll be launching Storm Creative a branch of her mother's agency that'll cater for artists and creatives looking for strategic PR from someone who is editorially minded, purist and keen to represent creatives authentically. Smart, eh?
Beyond Gen's tireless work ethic and Pre-Raphaelite features she also owns one of our most envied wardrobes. If there's someone who epitomises London style, it's Gen. Her look is an eclectic mish-mash of Portobello vintage designer gear, sportswear, boys T-shirts and a coat for each pantone colour in existence. Maybe that's why Sharmadean Reid, founder of WAH nails cast her for the WAH X ASOS collab that'll soon be on the back of every London girl worth her Oyster card. We got the 411 from Gen on Brexit, Gucci loafers and her beloved home town.
