Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
Discover
Watch
Shop
+More
United Kingdom
Switch To
United States
Germany
France
Australia
Worth More
8 Women On Their Most Worthy Investment Ever
Tanyel Mustafa
16 Jan 2024
Home
10 Women On The Best £10 They Spent In 2023
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
13 Dec 2023
Living
Over Half Of Young Women’s Finances Have Gotten Worse In The Last Year
Lauren Crosby Med...
26 Oct 2023
Work & Money
I Can’t Afford My Friends Anymore
When Emily*, in her early 30s, boarded a plane to visit her childhood friend, it ended up sparking the unravelling of their relationship. She was strugglin
by
Daisy Schofield
Work & Money
Is Girl Math Really Helping The Girls?
If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands of fans who went to see — or are going to see — Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, you likely spent a good portio
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT