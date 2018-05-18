Scientists, using male rats to test how the human body responds to alcohol withdrawal, have come to conclusions that totally disregard the female experience of alcohol, assuming our bodies will act in the same way. But our hormones, and menstrual cycle, make us much more sensitive to the effects of drugs and alcohol - meaning the results of these studies won’t apply to us at all. "Drinking and taking drugs during your menstrual cycle can have a bigger effect on you than you might have been aware," she says. “When you’re ovulating, you’re in party mode – you smoke more, you’re horny and you desire more drugs and alcohol.” That explains why a glass of wine has no effect one week, but the next week sends you to the bathroom with your head in your hands. This kind of information is little known, even in the medical industry. This knowledge is particularly important for women who are trying to kick the habit of drinking to excess.