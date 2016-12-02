It's about time we had a skincare update. Winter's dry atmosphere, harsh winds, cold temperatures and central heating are the enemies of hydration, meaning skin is often left lacklustre and uncomfortable. Thank goodness, then, for face oils – think of them as a (very necessary) fortress, there to help protect your skin from the elements.



A face oil can benefit every skin type, even those which are oily and blemish-prone. It might feel counter-intuitive to add more oil but it could be that your skin is actually dehydrated and overcompensating for the lack of moisture; treating it to a much-needed drink can really help.



Apply a few drops of oil post-cleansing and after serum – if you use one – by warming in your hands and pressing into the skin. Use alone or follow up with a moisturiser for an extra hit of hydration. (As a time-saver, you could even mix a few drops of oil into your moisturiser and apply in one big, skin-plumping go.)



Click through to find out which oils we'll be slathering on as the temperature drops.