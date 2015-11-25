Summer is a distant memory and facing your winter wardrobe each morning can be a depressing business. Few can get excited by the prospect of 80 denier tights, endless chunky knits and thermal underwear. How do you update your summer wear without simply piling on all the clothes in your possession and looking like Joey in that episode of Friends?
The key to making your winter wardrobe more desirable is finding a few pieces, whether it's a pair of boots, a coat or a cuff to mix and match and make cold-weather dressing as fun as it is functional. If you’re lacking in inspiration and need some ideas to liven up your looks, take some tips from 8 of the most stylish girls in London, who share the item at the top of their winter wishlist.
