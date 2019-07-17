Win Weekend Tickets to Wilderness Festival

Wilderness Festival is rolling around for another year so we're packing our bags and heading to the Oxfordshire countryside for a weekend of music, talks and workshops. And we'd like you along for the ride.
We're teaming up with Wilderness to give away a pair of weekend tickets to the festival, where you can catch the likes of Robyn and Bombay Bicycle Club headlining. Refinery29 will be pitching up every night at The Shala stage with workshops and panels based on our 'I'll Have What She's Having' series, which explores both the political and personal of the female orgasm.
Ferly, the audio guide to mindful sex, will be joining us to host The Pleasure Studio, a guided session to explore your most sensual sense. Don't worry, it's a strictly pants-on affair, but we'll help you connect to your body and discover what pleasure truly means.
Enter the prize draw below to be in with a chance to win weekend tickets, complete with a lakeside spa experience. Guaranteed to help you unwind after a weekend of fun in the sun.
Wilderness Festival runs from 1st-4th August at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire.
