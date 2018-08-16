It's 2018, So Why Are We Still Lying About Meeting Online?

The things you keep private are things that might influence someone's opinion of you — your sexual fantasies, for example. So, in saying that lying about their use of dating apps protects someone's privacy, we're saying that knowing someone uses dating apps might fundamentally alter how someone see that person. And, unfortunately, that could still be true, Juarez says. It's all about knowing your audience. "You're taking on people's preconceived notions when you put it out there," she says. If you're talking to a group of millennials who live in a big city, you're probably not going to turn any heads when you say you met your S.O. on Tinder. But the same proclamation to a group of suburbanites in their 40s and 50s could cause them to silently judge you for using "that hookup app" (as my mom likes to call it).