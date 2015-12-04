Denise Knowles, a counsellor for Relate, a national charity offering relationship counselling, recognises the appeal – and the trickiness – of mis-aligned couplings. “In the beginning of a relationship, it’s often those differences that draw a couple together. The problems come about when they don’t want to do the same things and become really quite resentful…”



Being honest about what you’re up to, and checking in with your partner, is an important foundation if you’re ever going to turn "mismatched" into "happily matched". A night spent worrying about a loved one’s welfare can – understandably – turn to indignant anger. However much fun you’re having, there’s always time for a badly-spelt text saying, "Don't wait up’".



Not that an apparent mismatch is always a bad thing. Stevie, 29, says she actively seeks out people who balance her: “I tend to go for people who are more grounded and less impulsively mischievous when it comes to unexpected all-nighters and party crawls. I like being with someone who has a more readily operated off switch. In my experience, partying to different levels isn’t a problem in itself at all; the difficulty only arises when one or both of you wish the other one were different.”



Denise agrees that this acceptance is crucial: “Difference is one of those things that can be very enhancing in a relationship – it gives you both something to talk about! You don’t have to do [the same things] – but listen and show some interest, and be pleased that your partner’s having a good time.” Finding joy in your partner’s hangover may not be easy – but learning to laugh at how totally dissimilar you are can take the sting out of it.

