Is Sad Nipple Syndrome Really A Thing?

Undoubtedly there are so many more bizarre physical quirks that we’re not fully aware of. For example, while my boobs may be boring, a guy tweeted me the other day to get in touch if I ever wanted to discuss "the exact same feeling, but when someone sticks their finger in your belly button", and I suddenly realised that I totally experience this. If I put my finger in my belly button I feel a sense of disgust mingled with overpowering dread. My boyfriend once did it as a joke and I nearly knocked him out. How had I not realised this before? It blew my mind all over again; the human body really is incredible. Oh, and if you also feel like this about the belly button thing, please tweet me . It’s an absolute joy to feel like you’re not the only one.