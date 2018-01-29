The TL;DR here is that it's wise to be somewhat wary of marketing claims like "gynaecologist-tested." Even if a product says it was vetted by a doctor, you should still check with your doctor to make sure it’s safe for you. If you like to use products on your vagina, and you cleared it with your gyno, go for it. These days, it's impossible to shop for a product without being swayed by some endorsement, whether it's sponcon or a convincing online review. But nobody's vagina is quite like yours — so you should treat it like the unique snowflake it is.