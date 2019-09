For starters, there's a common misconception that using a scented feminine wash or wipe will get rid of vaginal odours, Dr. Streicher says. But most of the time, vaginal odor is caused by an infection (like a yeast infection or bacterial vaginosis) that occurs inside the vagina and requires oral or vaginal medication to treat . "If you use a vulvar wipe, it's like saying, If you have bad breath and you wash your face, thats going to help your bad breath," she says. Or, if you don't have an infection or odour, but want to use these products to "feel fresher," then they can introduce irritation that wasn't there to begin with, Dr. Pomeranz says. (Also, FWIW, if your vagina smells the way it always has, that's most likely 100% fine and there's no reason to be worried or ashamed or try to change that.)