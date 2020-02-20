Are Ear Seeds The Answer To Your Insomnia?

My experience was largely positive. These past few nights I've been sleeping like a baby, and feeling relaxed and happy to boot. But my study methods were flawed too, and whether the results are all down to the ear seeds is questionable. It's certainly possible that they're to thank — at least partially. That said, I recently got a brand-new mattress, which could account for my upgraded zzzs. Plus, this past weekend I visited some old friends, which may be why I've been feeling sunnier.