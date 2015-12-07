Hardcore pop fans have become increasingly sophisticated in the social media era. They fill their Instagram feeds with pictures of their idols, give themselves tribe names on Twitter like "Beliebers" or "Rihanna Navy", and use Tumblr to create elaborate fan fiction in which they "ship" their favourite band members. "Larry", for example, is a portmanteau used for stories and drawings imagining a romantic relationship between One Direction's Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles. But some fans are prepared to go much, much further, as these tales of somewhat O.T.T. devotion prove.
