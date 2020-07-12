Are you ready to begin moving forward again? Messenger Mercury stations direct in sensitive Cancer on Sunday, helping us clear up miscommunications and re-enter our routines. Before you begin rushing back into your old ways, reflect on how you've grown during this transformational period. Continue to take it easy while Mercury moves direct through this post-retrograde shadow period, which lingers until July 26. We're ready to connect with our inner artists on Sunday, as the Sun creates a trine with dreamy Neptune in retrograde. It's easier for us to understand our influences during this transit, and is a great day to open ourselves up to new ideas and goals. Practise patience on Sunday, as the Moon wanes into her 3rd quarter in Aries. We're feeling antsy and ready to act, but this transit is best spent in meditation. The time is best spent making sure that we’ve got all of our affairs in order before starting a new project. On Tuesday, the Sun opposes lucky Jupiter in retrograde. We’ll want to pay attention to how we accept praise, and work on our modesty as these heavenly bodies work against each other. We may need to confront our need for comfort on Wednesday, when the Sun opposes powerful Pluto in retrograde. This challenging transit provides an opportunity to embrace flexibility, and focus on growth.
How To Sweat Less Guide
Boob Sweat Sucks. But We Have Solutions
There are many simple pleasures in the summer — eating a snow cone on a hot day, batting at a beach ball in the pool. But one major downside is the dread