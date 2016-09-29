4 Looks You're Never Too Old (Or Young) To Wear

Bee Walker, 33

Creative producer and photographer



What are some of the first "rules" you ever heard about dressing for your age?

As a young girl, I was always told that grown women are to be well dressed, put together, and ladylike. I looked forward to (getting older) because it meant I could wear makeup, paint my nails, and have jewellery. As a kid, that really appealed to me.



Does that idea still appeal to you now?

Yes and no. I think refining your style and getting comfortable with who you are is a really big part of growing up. On the other hand, the idea of dressing up that I had when I was younger is not realistic. I don’t have a manicure every day, I don’t always leave the house with mascara on. I realised I just love so many things more than getting dressed and doing my hair.



Are there any pieces in your wardrobe that you still turn to time and time again?

I’ve always kept a black cocktail dress in my closet for every situation since I was 16.



This dress is kind of the quirky, modern take on the LBD.

It’s definitely something that’s versatile and figure-flattering — it looks great on me and lots of people. It’s also feminine, which I like. I used to always add masculine pieces to anything feminine, but as I get older I get more comfortable claiming I’m a strong, creative woman. I know now that I don’t need to be different.



What do you mean by "being different?"

Because I’m in a man’s field, I used to downplay my femininity. When I was younger, I didn’t want to be known as the ‘girl photographer.’ I just wanted to be known for what I do well. And now, I’m more comfortable. I am a female photographer and I don’t feel any need to hide it or mask it.



What do you think has been the most exciting thing about getting older?

It’s so exciting to get more and more comfortable with who you are as a person. Everything feels less produced. I can just be myself, I show up as me and I’m not afraid of anything. I remember being a teenager and being so anxious about things. I thought things like what I wore on the first day of school were the biggest deal. Putting all those things into perspective is so great.



