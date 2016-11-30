Winter is finally here and Christmas is on its way. And you know what that means, don’t you? So begins the yearly struggle of dressing for the numerous seasonal events that are starting to fill our calendars.
But instead of reaching for last year’s dress and your faithful black tights, channel singer-songwriter Whinnie Williams’ flawless style and go bare-legged instead. It might seem like a brave choice in the cold weather, but why not give the opaques a rest and stand out by showing off your pins? And, if you're looking for seriously smooth legs and some much-needed hydration, give the Gillette Venus & Olay razor a go.
With her super-cool, distinctive '70s vibe, Whinnie knows exactly how to rock bare legs this party season. So lose the tights and get ready to be inspired.
Whinnie’s Top Styling Tips:
1. "Forget sequins, velvet is everywhere this year which makes me very happy. Choose a jewel-toned velvet for a seasonal take on the trend."
2. "Pairing trainers with a velvet dress and bare legs gives the look an edge. Plus, being comfortable means you’ll be able to dance well into the night."
3. "Go for a long-sleeved dress to keep your legs the focal point."
Whinnie wears:
Russian Red Lipstick, £15.50 by MAC Cosmetics
Wine Velvet Skater Dress, £30 by Nobody's Child
Shirt, Vintage
Black Hi-Top Trainers, £47.99 by Converse
Lurex Tweed Gemini Pouch in Silver, £85 by Kurt Geiger
In My Defence Gold Ring (index finger), £130 by Sally Lane
Ring (middle finger) by Gina Melosi
Flos Bright Yellow Gold Plated Ring (little finger), £405 by Ekria
