Plus, there was one upside to having such different approaches to food: I was able to see how accommodating and nonjudgmental Dave was. He never rolled his eyes about the many meat substitutes I served him, or made me feel like a crunchy weirdo. I didn’t have to be the "perfect" version of myself around him — the chill girl who kept her mouth shut and pretended not to know the difference between Smart Balance and Earth Balance, for example. At the dinner table and in our relationship, I could be fiercely opinionated, sometimes preachy, or even totally hypocritical, and he still liked me that way.



Sure, it might be easier if we both shared the same diet, but I’ve realised that I don’t want him to radically change what’s been working for him, and I want him to continue to enjoy the foods he grew up loving. Dave will probably never be a vegan or vegetarian, but I’m proud of the small changes he’s made, and I respect his choice to eat meat. He’ll watch maybe one in five of the food documentaries that I suggest. He’s more conscious of buying organic now, and reading labels is almost second nature to him.



And sometimes, I’m a "bad" vegan and can’t resist joining him for pizza after a late night out. But the compromises in our diets don’t feel like concessions. If we’re spending time together, it’s an investment in our relationship, no matter what we’re eating.



We still do our grocery shopping separately, but we find two to three days per week when we make dinner together — veggie tacos, or pasta, with sausage on the side for him. And though the smell of that sausage still makes me nauseous, every time I see him open the fridge and drink the almond milk, usually right from the carton, I feel as enamoured of him as the day we met.



