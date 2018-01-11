If you're not busy comparing your partner to a largely unrealistic ideal, Valentine’s Day could exacerbate existing issues (known as the“catalyst hypothesis”). Basically, this means V-Day may be a time when all those problems that you and/or your partner might have swept under the relational rug resurface and wreak their havoc. And, struggling relationships may falter under the extra pressure — maybe you’ve been a lousy partner all year, and your poor efforts on Valentine’s Day are simply the last straw. Relationships with problems this major were probably headed for a breakup anyway, and Valentine’s Day just provides the extra push to get them there sooner. This was the case with the ASU study couples: Those who were already experiencing problems were the only ones more likely to break up around Valentine’s Day. Score one for exacerbating existing issues.