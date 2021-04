The COVID-19 Vaccines May Have Some Surprising Benefits

When these strains were first identified, experts weren’t sure whether the existing vaccines would protect against them. Fortunately, studies have shown that both messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are highly effective against the B.1.1.7 variant. And while these vaccines are four to seven times less effective against the P.1 variant, they still may offer a " cushion of protection ," especially after two doses, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a White House Press Briefing. Early research pointed to the idea that both mRNA vaccines and Johnson & Johnson would be less effective against the B.1.351 variant. However, early this month Pfizer released trial data showing their vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in South Africa, where B.1.351 is common. To be on the safe side, the developers of all three of the vaccines that have been approved in the U.S. are working quickly to try to make their formulas more efficacious against the variants, and are experimenting with booster shots