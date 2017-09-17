Unicorn Breakfast Cereal Is A Thing & It's In Supermarkets Now

If you're still sulking because Starbucks' mythical Unicorn Frappucino never arrived in the UK, we have some potentially exciting news for you. Kellogg's have responded to the ongoing unicorn trend by launching a limited edition Unicorn Froot Loops breakfast cereal. And it's available on UK supermarket shelves now. Check out the brand's Instagram teaser for the unicorn cereal below.
What's more, the kaleidoscopic breakfast cereal could be a little healthier than it looks. According to a press release, it's made using only natural colours and comes fortified with vitamins C and B, calcium, and iron.
The recommended retail price is £2.79 for a 375g box, which is probably what a Unicorn Frappucino would have cost if Starbucks had ever brought the rainbow-hued coffee drink to the UK. Unsurprisingly, the new, multicoloured breakfast cereal is already proving popular on social media.
Sorry but if you're mother doesn't text you to tell you she found unicorn cereal she ain't mother'n right ?? pic.twitter.com/Cg6yr7OAeK— Lauren_Hayde (@lauren_hayde) September 15, 2017
Love Kelloggs new Unicorn cereal ???. I only came into Asda to get this amazing NPD & spent £169 ???X #unicorn #asda #kelloggs #brand #love pic.twitter.com/LNqOqaLv5C— Becky Ford-O'Connor (@rebeccaford17) September 15, 2017
Kellogg's said it had decided to launch a unicorn-themed breakfast cereal because unicorns have become "one of 2017’s biggest consumer trends."
The company's UK and Ireland brand manager, Michaela Mayoh, added: "The appeal of limited edition character takeovers on pack and embracing current trends is something that works well in store and is popular with our consumers."
At the very least, we now have the perfect riposte next time one of our flatmates complains that having cereal for breakfast is "boring."
