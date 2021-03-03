“I Owe £33,716” — 7 Graduates On Their Student Debt

Going to university in Britain is expensive. Today's students pay up to £9,250 a year in tuition fees alone and then have to pay all the costs of living — rent, food, bills — on top of that. The average student now faces the prospect of graduating with debts of £50,800. It's hardly surprising that so many university students are currently on rent strike.
Last September, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, students were encouraged to travel to university and stay in halls or rented accommodation – even as lectures and seminars moved online. As a result, thousands of students across the country have been locked down, isolated and denied the university experience they've paid for.
As the pandemic continues to threaten jobs, wages and career progression, the vast debt students have racked up can feel impossible to pay off.
Ahead, we speak to graduates across the UK about the amount they owe, how much they pay each month and what they think about student debt.