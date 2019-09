3 Sets Of Twins On The One Way They're Actually Different

Think about twins and you’re likely to consider all the ways they’re the same. Their hair, their eyes, their shoe size...maybe even their laugh. It makes sense; these built-in BFFs are together from the start. And though twins can often seem like a package deal, what you probably don’t give too much thought to is all the ways they’re different. Because yes, even with the same DNA , these sibling look-a-likes, like everyone else, have their own idiosyncrasies.