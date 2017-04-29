How To Travel Like A Pro

Apps can often prove unnecessary (how many ones for creating a to-do list do you really need?), but one area where they tend to excel is travel.
There are so many nuances to think about — planning flights, translating another language at a restaurant, settling costs after the trip — that having some help on your phone is a must.
It doesn't matter if you're taking a road trip, going backpacking, or heading to a resort for some spa time: Having easy access to input from travellers who have come before you can be both educational and rewarding. You might have taken a more scenic route if you'd downloaded Yonder in advance, or saved hundreds of dollars on your flight with Hopper's fare tracking. And when you're unsure of how to plan your daily itinerary in Bangkok or whether you're supposed to tip at dinner in Bali, the Google Trips app is your saviour.
We've rounded up the top travel apps that will make every stage of your trip easier and more enjoyable. In this case, the right downloads are just as important as packing well. Bon voyage!