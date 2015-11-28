Breaking into the modelling industry is tough for anyone, but it's particularly hard when you don't necessarily fit into "conventional" standards of beauty. When transgender model Peche Di first moved to New York City from Thailand in 2010, it was to study English and film at NYU. After competing in the Miss Asia NYC beauty pageant a month later — and promptly kicking ass, taking names, and beating out the competition (our words, not Di's) — she set her sights on something different: Getting signed. But this proved to be more difficult than she expected.



"I had a very strong portfolio that shows that I’ve worked with high-fashion photographers, like, for example, Bruce Weber," Di tells us. But despite her campaigns with big names like L'Officiel, Teen Vogue, Barneys and Candy magazine under her belt, she still couldn't land an agent. "I went to Ford Models and Women Management and I didn’t really get accepted that well. They wouldn’t want to represent me...[and] they didn’t really tell me why, they just disappeared. I didn’t get a call back.”



Di saw a window when The New York Times contacted her in December of last year for a story about trans models. The English language not being her strong suit, she hired her friend, Roi, to help her prep. In-between sessions, she confided in him her dream of opening up a modelling agency that solely represented transgender talent. His reaction? Do it. With the push — and despite her roommate and friends telling her she was crazy — Di immediately went online to check domain names. She settled on TransModels.com: Short, sweet, and to the point. "I just didn’t really want to give up...I wanted to feel like I had something that I gave birth to," she says. "So on March 15, I went downtown to sign the paperwork to [start] my business.”

