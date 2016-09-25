The Dating Game... As A 50-Year-Old Trans Woman

So I have the double whammy to contend with if and when I meet someone I fancy, like, desire or just want to get to know. People often tell me to let the person get to know me, but what if I just want fun and sex? What if I don't need them to know me? It's strange how ironically being HIV and trans has meant that I have to seek meaningful connections of intimacy based on them really knowing me. In some way I feel like I have to prove (using the 'let them get to know you model') that I am worthy of love and sex despite my being a trans HIV positive woman, when, in my mind, I am worthy of love, lust and desire precisely because of my journey.